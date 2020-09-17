UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DMCC, China’s Innoway Kickstart Tech Collaboration With Matchmaking Event

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

DMCC, China’s Innoway kickstart tech collaboration with matchmaking event

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 17th September, 2020 (WAM) – DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise and Innoway, a Chinese platform established by the Beijing and Haidian Government that has successfully incubated over 3,841 start-ups and raised a total of AED 41.8 billion, today held their first virtual matchmaking event to highlight innovation and technology opportunities in Dubai for Chinese entrepreneurs.

The session was joined by the UAE’s companies and Chinese innovators, in the first collaboration between the DMCC and Innoway following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, in May. Innoway will establish offices in DMCC’s Jumeriah Lakes Towers soon.

The event highlighted the opportunities available in the DMCC to the many companies invited by Innoway, including five of their "unicorn" companies: Beijing NOBOOK education Technology, MEGVII, Terminus Group, Guangzhou Hongyu Science & Technology Co. Ltd and Neolix Technologies Co. Ltd. The DMCC also provided details on how to set up a business within the leading tech hub that it has created in its Jumeirah Lakes Towers community.

Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, said, "Innovation is in Dubai’s DNA; it is part of the culture and way of life here and this creates progressive, vibrant and enabling environments for those with potential.

As one of the world’s most dynamic cities, Dubai is the perfect setting for Chinese companies looking to expand their operations in the middle East and beyond. The DMCC-Innoway partnership serves as the launchpad for Chinese start-ups and entrepreneurs seeking to transform the future."

Nie Lixia, General Manager, Innoway, said, "Innoway will set up an office at the DMCC to strengthen the innovation and cooperation between both sides. Innoway has actively helped Chinese technology-based enterprises set up in the UAE and helped UAE technology enterprises to open in Zhongguancun. So far, we have connected more than 50 Chinese and Arab enterprises, and we look forward to working with the DMCC."

The DMCC has established a comprehensive strategy to attract innovative companies to Dubai, in turn, contributing to the nation’s wider economic diversification drive.

As with the UAE, China remains an important market for DMCC. In 2017, the Yingtian Chinese Business Centre DMCC was established to aid Chinese companies wanting to set up operations in the Free Zone. The DMCC website was also launched in Mandarin in the same year to further increase the ease of doing business in Dubai.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Education China UAE Dubai Guangzhou Beijing Same Enterprise Middle East Hub UAE Dirham May September 2017 2020 Market Event Government Billion Arab

Recent Stories

TECNO “REAL HERO” Spark 6 with Heroic theme is ..

15 minutes ago

OIC and LAS cooperate for solutions to family prob ..

15 minutes ago

Death Toll From Taliban Attacks in Afghanistan's E ..

25 minutes ago

FM, EU envoy discuss operationalization of Strateg ..

25 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree inviting SCC to conven ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.