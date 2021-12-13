UrduPoint.com

DMCC Completes Successful Trade Mission To Kyiv, Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

DMCC completes successful trade mission to Kyiv, Ukraine

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) DMCC - the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise - has announced the successful completion of its inaugural week-long trade mission to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Officially supported by the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Ukrainian Business Council Dubai, senior DMCC representatives engaged directly with representatives of leading Ukrainian businesses to shed light on the commercial appeal of Dubai and promote the ease of doing business with the world through DMCC.

The trade mission - which saw DMCC stage its flagship Made for Trade Live roadshow event - represented DMCC’s first official visit to Ukraine, and was designed to underscore how through DMCC, Ukrainian businesses can expand in the region and access some of the globe’s fastest growing markets. To date, DMCC is home to nearly 200 Ukrainian companies.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, "Promoting the ease of doing business in the UAE and driving trade flows to Dubai is a critical part of our mandate at DMCC - showcasing the great potential that Dubai and DMCC has to offer through such roadshows. With over 19,000 members, our business district continues to grow rapidly, and encouragingly, we are seeing increasing interest from new markets. Ukraine’s solid economic growth is led by a good agricultural harvest, which is an integral part of DMCC’s focus and future developments. Ukraine’s technology, IT, crypto and blockchain scene is one of the most impressive, and fastest growing in Europe. Sharing updates on our technology portfolio of members as well as the rapidly expanding DMCC Crypto Centre were well received.

There is huge scope to collaborate in these critical economic sectors and maximising this opportunity will be the focus of our efforts going forward."

During the week, DMCC met with senior representatives of Kyiv Chamber of Commerce, CEO Club Ukraine, Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ukrainian Business Council and the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP). Strategic meetings were also held between DMCC and representatives of UNIT City Innovation Park, the Blockchain Association of Ukraine, Blockchain Hub Kyiv, WTECH Ukraine, AVITAR and the Export Promotion Centre of Ukraine. The Place Group and Quadrate 28 - both of whom are Ukrainian owned DMCC member companies - formed part of the Dubai delegation in Kyiv.

Dubai’s appeal to international businesses as a platform for expansion, given its strategic location and global connectivity, was discussed as was DMCC’s position as a leading commercial hub and gateway to global trade flows. The programme also featured discourse about the significant opportunities created for foreign businesses by Expo 2020 Dubai.

Gennadiy Chyzhykov, President, Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added, "We are delighted to support DMCC in communicating the unparalleled opportunities that Dubai has to offer for Ukrainian businesses seeking expansion in the region. Being one of the most interconnected and fastest growing business districts in the world, we are confident that this collaboration with DMCC will contribute to strengthening our commercial relationship with the UAE and result in an increase in bilateral trade opportunities. We look forward to opening doors for businesses in both countries to thrive and succeed."

