DMCC Crypto Centre Metaverse Launched To Drive Web3 Engagement
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) DMCC, the international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has launched the DMCC Crypto Centre Metaverse, representing a landmark application of the technology for one of the world’s leading Web3 ecosystems.
Developed with Infinite Reality, the Metaverse will feature engaging gamified zones and allow users to interact directly with the DMCC Crypto Centre team. Additionally, users will have access to dedicated service clinics covering essential areas such as banking, compliance and insurance.
Belal Jassoma, Director of Ecosystems at DMCC, said, “Even under a moderate scenario, the global metaverse market is projected to exceed US$3.1 trillion by 2030. In launching the DMCC Crypto Centre Metaverse, we are not only providing a cutting-edge digital experience for our ecosystem members, but also demonstrating a real pragmatic use case of next-gen technology at the intersection of blockchain and AI.
This latest milestone drives global AI applications forward, reinforcing Dubai’s status as one of the world’s leading innovation hubs, and paving the way for a future where the Metaverse is scaled up and becomes a dynamic, open and interoperable space for the benefit of many industries.”
The creation of the DMCC Crypto Centre digital twin aligns with the ambitious Dubai Metaverse Strategy, aiming to position the emirate as one of the top 10 metaverse economies globally and establish Dubai as a leading hub for immersive technologies.
