DMCC, Dubai Police To Increase Public Safety Through Advanced Drone Network

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has partnered with Dubai Police to expand its innovative drone network to enhance security and situational awareness in one of Dubai's leading business districts.

Deployed across DMCC’s Uptown Dubai and Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) communities, the partnership represents the first time that the advanced Drone Box system will be utilised to monitor high-rise buildings.

It marks a significant step in Dubai Police's commitment to smart technology integration for urban safety, significantly enhancing emergency response capabilities and remote monitoring in high-rise environments.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, “The Drone Box system is one of the world’s most advanced drone technologies, playing a significant role in enhancing Dubai’s public safety. The use of the Drone Box system in DMCC’s JLT and Uptown Dubai communities marks the first time this technology is used for high-rise buildings, demonstrating our commitment to providing the very best experience across our districts.

Our latest partnership with Dubai Police shows we continue to set the standards for smart, innovative and secure urban living in one of Dubai’s most vibrant communities.”

Captain Mohammed Omar Almuhairi, head of the Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre (UASC) at the General Department of Operations, elaborated, “The Drone Box system is a city-wide initiative by Dubai Police that has proven crucial in reducing emergency response times and providing vital data to support decision-making processes. Together with DMCC, we aim to leverage these aerial capabilities to enhance public safety and situational awareness in one of the world's fastest-growing free zones and business hubs.”

