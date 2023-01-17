UrduPoint.com

DMCC, Ellington Properties Partner To Launch AED1.2 Billion New Residential Development 'Upper House' In Dubai's JLT

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023

DMCC, Ellington Properties partner to launch AED1.2 billion new residential development &#039;Upper House&#039; in Dubai&#039;s JLT

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) DUBAI, 17th January, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and Ellington Properties have partnered to launch a new AED1.2 billion residential development “Upper House” in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT).

Launched today, the project, Ellington Properties’ first residential development in JLT, is due for completion by the beginning of 2026. Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG) has designed the project.

Upper House by Ellington will feature 754 units comprising elegant studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom, offering residents expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and the Dubai Marina skyline. Residents will benefit from a wealth of facilities including a 37-metre horizon pool, an interactive fitness studio, a health club with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a sky spa, and padel and basketball courts.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said, “By serving its residents, supporting businesses, and creating unique experiences for visitors, JLT has become one of the most iconic mixed-use developments in the UAE.

As we look to build upon this status in the years to come, it is crucial that we bring new and exciting projects to the district – this partnership with Ellington Properties delivers exactly that. Ellington Properties’ commitment to crafting high-quality properties and communities aligns with JLT’s unique identity as a neighbourhood full of soul.”

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said, “We are excited to partner with DMCC to bring our signature high-quality residences to JLT. The vibrant neighbourhood will help to enhance the lifestyles of our Upper House residents, adding to our resort-like amenities and design-led homes. Through this project, we will support the ambitions of DMCC to bolster JLT’s position as a destination for positive change.”

