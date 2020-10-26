DMCC enhances ease of doing business in Dubai with new offer for international companies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced it rolled out a company setup offer for businesses worldwide.

According to DMCC, the offer provides international companies the opportunity to set up a representative office in one of the world’s leading business hubs in as little as 5 working days with a free 6-month trial period.

With no upfront fees, businesses can explore the Dubai market ecosystem without making any initial investments. Companies will immediately benefit from the emirate’s strategic geographic location at the crossroads of the world and an extensive logistics network that provides a gateway to access the region and beyond.

The setup process is fully digital, providing smart solutions that allow companies to access DMCC’s wide range of business services from any device, anytime and anywhere.

Businesses will also benefit from a simplified setup requirements (such as no requirement for opening a bank account), an option to apply for a residence visa along with family members, access to DMCC business centre facilities, and the opportunity to connect with DMCC member companies through digital networking platforms.

The offer is valid until 31st December 2020.

Ahmad Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, DMCC, commented, "DMCC has successfully established a dynamic and thriving business district that has redefined the ease of doing business. That is why 18,000 companies have chosen to set up in our Free Zone. With this new offer, we are once again making it easier and faster to set up a presence in Dubai and enabling access to some of the fastest growing markets. In turn, we are boosting the Emirate’s economic resilience to ensure it always remains the chosen place for doing business."

Since its establishment in 2002, DMCC has attracted over 18,000 local and global businesses of all sizes, from start-ups and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies. On average, 7 new businesses join the award-winning business district every day.