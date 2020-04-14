UrduPoint.com
DMCC Expands International Outreach To Drive Business To Dubai

Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

DMCC expands international outreach to drive business to Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, is accelerating its digital outreach to support its member companies and attract new business to Dubai.

For the first time, DMCC successfully hosted its flagship ‘Made for Trade Live’ international roadshow event virtually with business leaders in Johannesburg, South Africa, seeking to learn more about setting up a company in Dubai, the company said on Tuesday.

This year and through virtual roadshows, DMCC will showcase its Free Zone offering in key markets including: China, the U.K., Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

"Now more than ever, it is crucial to stay connected to our international prospects and our existing community. Today, we have a fully-fledged digital strategy that meets the needs of the business community, both at home and internationally. We are proud to bring ‘Made For Trade Live’ roadshows and these educational webinars to market, attracting an even larger audience and providing real value to our member companies and the business community as a whole," said Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC.

During the session, DMCC highlighted the benefits of setting up a business in Dubai, and specifically in DMCC, for companies seeking to establish an international footprint and drive trade. In light of the current circumstances, questions from the audience ranged from the type of support offered to SMEs to questions on the dynamics of virtual offices.

DMCC’s executives emphasised their range of flexible office solutions before discussing the ways in which DMCC is supporting their member companies and new firms through their new, highly attractive Business Support Package.

Since its inception, DMCC has attracted over 5,000 businesses from 17 cities around the globe to its series of international roadshows. The outreach programme brings together business leaders and organisations looking to expand their home base and offers them insights into the commercial appeal of Dubai and the opportunities the city offers for growth in the region and beyond.

DMCC is also hosting an array of educational webinars for their 17,000 member companies.

