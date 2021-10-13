UrduPoint.com

DMCC Explores Furthering Trade Relations With Botswana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

DMCC explores furthering trade relations with Botswana

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, discussed with Lefoko Maxwell Moagi, Botswana's Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, how Dubai and Botswana can enhance existing ties to grow bilateral trade.

During the meeting held at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, the minister was joined by a senior delegation from Botswana’s Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), an important supplier to the market. ODC also led the viewing of Botswanan diamonds on the DDE for the first time.

The delegation received a tour of the DDE, the world’s largest diamond tender facility, and were briefed by DMCC’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, on Dubai’s growing role as one of the top global diamond trading hubs.

