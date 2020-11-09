DMCC opens office in Shenzhen to attract 'new wave' of business to Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – today announced the official opening of a representative office in Shenzhen, China, that is expected to usher in a new wave of business opportunities to Dubai.

The office setup is in partnership with Yingtian Global – an award-winning Corporate Service Provider that has supported over 300 Chinese businesses expand in the MENA region.

Having a physical presence will bring DMCC to the doorstep of Chinese businesses and offer a simpler route to the company set up process in Dubai without the requirement to travel. The office will provide advisory and consulting services in a common language, a convenient time zone and provide a host of services such as witnessing signature and verifying documents.

The opening of a representative office in Shenzhen, a commercial and financial centre, will enable DMCC to identify business opportunities, connect with potential partners and attract businesses to Dubai through a faster and more efficient process. DMCC has also developed a dedicated Chinese website for the representative office which offers fast access of all full information to help Chinese companies set up in DMCC.

The announcement was made during an event in China, under the theme ‘Expand your business in Dubai and beyond’. Underlining its position as a commercial hub and gateway for global trade, DMCC briefed attendees on the ease of setting up a business within its Free Zone. The discussion also highlighted Dubai’s appeal to international businesses as a platform for expansion given its strategic location and global connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmad Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, DMCC, said, "China has always been an important market for Dubai and DMCC, and we have played a main role in developing the bilateral trade relations over the years.

Sitting at the crossroads of the world, DMCC is eager to support Chinese businesses establish a foothold in the middle East and beyond.

"The opening of this representative office will allow us to work closer with the Chinese business community and unlock a host of opportunities. It will also further the longstanding commercial relationship that exists between the UAE and China, and reinforce our support to both the Dubai Silk Road strategy and the One Belt One Road Initiative and the mutual business potential they will bring."

China remains Dubai’s largest trading partner with AED 66.4 billion worth of trade in the first half of 2020. For its part, DMCC is already home to 544 Chinese companies, equating to nearly 10% of all Chinese businesses registered in the country.

Li Feng, General Manager of China Business Centre DMCC, Yingtian Global, said, "The opening of a representative office in Shenzhen reaffirms the real commitment by DMCC to enhance the ease of doing business for the Chinese community. Dubai without a doubt presents the ideal ecosystem for Chinese businesses looking to expand across the Middle East and we are confident that DMCC will enable those companies to seamlessly tap into a vast array of opportunities. We look forward to closely cooperating with DMCC to explore and introduce more opportunities and together, help write the next chapter of the UAE and China story."

China is one of the key target markets for DMCC. In 2017, the Yingtian Chinese Business Centre DMCC was established to support Chinese companies wanting to set up operations in the Free Zone. The DMCC website was also launched in Mandarin in the same year.