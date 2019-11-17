DMCC publishes diamond terminology guideline in Arabic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) DMCC, a Dubai-based free zone that acts as a gateway into global trade, released today the approved Arabic translation of the 'Diamond Terminology Guideline.' The guideline sets a universal standard for the diamond and jewellery trade when communicating about diamonds and laboratory-grown diamonds. The guideline provides clear and accessible terminology to eliminate confusion among industry bodies, organisations and traders around the origins of a specific stone.

Previously available in nine languages, DMCC was commissioned to translate the guideline into Arabic, ensuring unity in diamond terminology across Arabic-speaking countries.

"This is a positive and inclusive step forward for the diamond industry. The diamond trade in Arabic-speaking nations is both dynamic and growing, and it was important for DMCC to ensure that this standardised terminology was available in Arabic. Produced in Dubai, the publication also points to the ‘differentiation, detection and disclosure’ policy that underpins the diamond trade in this city," said Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC.

The world’s leading diamond industry organisations – including DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange, DDE; the Emirates Authority for Standardisation & Metrology, ESMA; The World Jewellery Confederation, CIBJO; Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council, GJEPC; International Diamond Manufacturers Association, IDMA; the World Diamond Council, WDC; World Federation of Diamond Bourses, WFDB; and the Diamond Producers Association, DPA – have all collectively endorsed the translation of the guidelines in Arabic.

Jean-Marc Lieberherr, DPA Chief Executive Officer, added, "As the value of natural diamonds and laboratory-grown diamonds diverge at an accelerated pace, the need for clear differentiation is only growing.

Clear, unambiguous terminologies for both products are key to consumer protection and consumer confidence. The Diamond Terminology Guideline provides simple, practical guidance to all professionals and we encourage all to follow them strictly."

Abdullah Abdelqader Al Maeeni, ESMA Director-General, said, "Supporting the UAE economy through the implementation of standards is at the heart of our mandate. By consolidating the language around diamonds, we ensure that one of Dubai’s most established economic pillars continues to thrive."

"It is important that this industry recognised document is available in Arabic, and I commend DMCC for taking the initiative to create it. Gold, diamond and jewellery trade is growing in the middle East, and shows no signs of slowing down. In the first six months of 2019 for example, the value of gold, diamonds and jewellery trade in Dubai reached AED 180 billion, an increase of 3 percent from the same period last year. This document will be well received by the leading jewellers in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, the region and beyond," said Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG).

The diamond industry organisations involved with the preparation of the Diamond Terminology Guideline were DDE, ESMA, CIBJO, DPA, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, World Diamond Council, World Federation of Diamond Bourses and International Diamond Manufacturers Association, IDMA. The guideline is built on two internationally recognised standards: the ISO 18323 Standard ("Jewellery – Consumer confidence in the diamond industry") and the CIBJO Diamond Blue Book.