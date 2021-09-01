DMCC records best August since inception in 2002, with 204 new companies joining

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) DMCC, a Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, today announced it recorded its best August on record since its establishment in 2002, with 204 new member companies registered, and best eight-month performance in seven years.

This builds on the business district’s record-breaking success in recent months, with a strong performance in the first half of the year, during which it welcomed 1,230 companies, the best 6-month performance since 2013.

DMCC has witnessed persistent growth over the years, supported by strategic partnerships that enhance the ease of doing business, roadshows that attract trade flows to Dubai and new launches, including its latest DMCC Crypto Centre – a comprehensive ecosystem for businesses operating in the cryptographic and blockchain sectors.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, "DMCC continues to edge closer to the target we set ourselves – to reach 20,000 members by the end of 2021.

The record-breaking level of business activity, even during the quieter summer months, reflects the continued appeal of our business district to companies of all sizes and origins. As Dubai prepares to welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai in a few weeks, we see a wealth of opportunities on the horizon. Building on this momentum, we are looking forward to the next few months which will undoubtedly be marked by many more milestones and achievements."

Ahmad Hamza, Executive Director – Free Zone, added, "I am incredibly proud of the DMCC’s record-breaking performance. The ecosystem we offer, our fully digitalised set-up process, along the innovative solutions, products and services we bring mean we remain the business community’s partner of choice. Our network is unmatched and with that comes unique connectivity – these are pre-requisites for any company seeking growth."