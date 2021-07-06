DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 performance in 8 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) The Dubai free zone DMCC has welcomed 1,230 new member companies in the first half of 2021, the best 6-month performance since 2013.

This builds on free zone’s strong performance in 2020, during which it attracted 2,025 new businesses supported by DMCC’s relief packages offered during the global pandemic.

"We have carried over the record-breaking performance of 2020 into 2021, with another set of very strong achievements across all our pillars," said Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC. "The numbers speak for themselves and following the recent launch of the DMCC Crypto Centre, which has generated significant interest from the global crypto community, the second half of the year looks even more promising.

"We expect to reach 20,000 members by year-end – a target I am confident we will achieve. As the Emirate prepares to welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai and our nation looks to celebrate its Golden Jubilee, the future holds many more opportunities for growth."

In June alone, DMCC welcomed 220 new businesses to its Free Zone and business district, the best June performance since inception. Q1 of 2021 also marked the DMCC’s best performance in seven years.