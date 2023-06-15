UrduPoint.com

DMCC Sees 24% Yearly Increase In Chinese Businesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:46 PM

DMCC sees 24% yearly increase in chinese businesses

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has announced a major 24 perccent year-to-date increase in the number of Chinese companies setting up in its free zone. The announcement comes as DMCC concludes a series of roadshows in China that took place in the commercial and trade hubs of Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing.

This was the first physical DMCC roadshow held in China after three years, during which DMCC showcased Dubai’s thriving business environment and how DMCC acts as a central platform and business district of choice for Chinese companies to expand in Dubai and internationally.

As part of the roadshow, DMCC signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (LGSAC).

The MoU will see both entities cooperate in areas such as innovation, commerce, logistics and trade. The agreement will allow both parties to establish and explore dedicated services for companies in Dubai and Shanghai, streamlining the requirements and processes for companies looking to setup in both regions.

The roadshows in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing saw DMCC executives briefing over 600 business leaders across various sectors on the benefits of doing business in Dubai through DMCC, one of the most well-connected business districts in the world. Earlier in the year, DMCC hosted over 200 Chinese business leaders in a dedicated China Business Day to celebrate growing economic relations and further strengthen ties between both nations.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, added, “With over 770 Chinese companies in our free zone, a figure which is growing all the time, China is one of the most strategically important markets for DMCC.

We are delighted to be back in China at such a vibrant and exciting time for our countries where bilateral trade outside of oil last year grew to over US$72 billion. This MoU with LGSAC is the latest statement of intent as we aim to further the ease of doing business for greater trade flows and mutual economic prosperity.”

Zhao Yihuai, deputy director of Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, said, “We consider the UAE as a valuable trade and commercial partner, with Dubai playing a significant role as an enabler of international trade. Our partnership with DMCC comes at a strategic time when the leadership in China and the UAE have set a target to increase bilateral trade to US$200 billion by 2030. We are confident this agreement will further strengthen the ties between the two nations by granting businesses improved access to both markets.”

DMCC has made it a priority to attract Chinese businesses to Dubai by creating a customised ecosystem, including the Yingtian Chinese Business Centre DMCC and a Mandarin version of its website. To further assist Chinese companies, DMCC opened a China Service Centre in Almas Tower with Mandarin onboarding support across all client touchpoints. In 2020, DMCC opened a representative office in Shenzhen to facilitate the setup process for Chinese businesses.

Related Topics

World Business China UAE Dubai Oil Shenzhen Chongqing Guangzhou Shanghai 2020 Market Commerce All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President meets Serbian President in Belgrade ..

UAE President meets Serbian President in Belgrade to discuss bilateral ties and ..

2 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduates gra ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduates graduation ceremony

2 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Guyana with invitation to COP ..

3 minutes ago
 DSO hosts &#039;Roboday PitchDay,&#039; showcases ..

DSO hosts &#039;Roboday PitchDay,&#039; showcases cutting-edge robotics advancem ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Prime Minister of Yemen

UAE Ambassador meets Prime Minister of Yemen

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian PM discuss bilateral ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian PM discuss bilateral relations

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.