DMCC signs key partnerships in Beijing to deepen UAE-China business connectivity

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 27th February, 2025 (WAM) – DMCC has announced two major strategic partnerships with the Beijing Innovation Service Hub for Digital Economy Enterprise Going Global, and Beijing Chaoyang Council for the Promotion of International Trade. The signings were made during DMCC’s first Made For Trade Live roadshow of 2025, featuring dual events in Beijing and Shenzhen, where it was also announced that total Chinese companies grew in DMCC by 17.5% year-on-year to approach 1,000 Chinese companies overall across its international business district.

Under the agreements, DMCC will collaborate with the Beijing Innovation Service Hub and Beijing Chaoyang on trade promotion, investment facilitation, and strategic business matchmaking, connecting companies with key government and private sector stakeholders in both Dubai and Beijing.

The partnerships will see both entities co-host business seminars, investment roadshows, and networking events to encourage cross-border collaboration, while promoting digital trade and blockchain technology to ensure seamless and secure transactions across borders. Companies in both jurisdictions will gain access to new investment leads, expanded market opportunities, and streamlined business setup solutions within DMCC, the Beijing Innovation Hub and Beijing Chaoyang.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, “With nearly 1,000 Chinese companies now calling DMCC home, our district has cemented its position as the natural gateway for Chinese businesses in Dubai.

Year after year, our growing Chinese community underscores the enduring appeal of our district – one built on tailored services, world-class office space, and dedicated ecosystems for physical commodities and next-gen technologies such as AI and Web3. With two new landmark partnerships with the Beijing Innovation Service Hub and Beijing Chaoyang, we have taken another major step to deepen our commercial ties on the ground, generate new momentum and business opportunities, and ensure DMCC remains the partner of choice for Chinese companies in the region.”

Held in partnership with Yingtian Global, DMCC’s roadshows in Beijing and Shenzhen – two of China’s most important economic hubs – brought together senior business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore opportunities for expansion into Dubai and beyond. The events highlighted the diversity of DMCC’s value proposition and its ability to provide Chinese companies with an ideal environment to expand their international reach. Today, DMCC hosts over 950 Chinese companies, representing over 15% of the estimated 6,000 Chinese businesses present in the UAE.

The Made For Trade Live event series plays a crucial role in promoting Dubai as a leading global business destination, supporting DMCC’s continued growth. DMCC continues to attract record levels of new businesses to Dubai, in turn accounting for 15% of all foreign direct investment and reinforcing its status as a major economic driver.