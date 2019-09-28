DMCC to strengthen relations with China at Dubai Investment Week 2019

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Dubai FDI, the investment development agency of Dubai Economy, has announced that the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, DMCC, will be holding an "Investing in Trade Forum", on the sidelines of the Dubai Investment Week 2019.

The Forum is part of "Spotlight on Investment Opportunities" forums that are a series of specialised forums held in partnership with Dubai FDI’s partners from government entities and free zones in Dubai.

Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, said, "We are pleased that the DMCC is one of our organising partners at the Dubai Investment Week 2019."

He added, "DMCC has always been an effective partner in promoting Dubai’s vision and position as a preferred global FDI destination, the strategic advantages of the emirate and opportunities for expansion and growth."

DMCC, one of the organising partners for Dubai Investment Week 2019, will be hosting the "Advancing the Dubai-China relationship through trade" forum that will showcase investment opportunities for Chinese companies in light of the latest government strategies and global trends, on October 2, 2019, at the Almas Conference Centre in Almas Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. The forum serves as a specialised platform to put global trade policies and trends forward, including the strategic value of Dubai`s partnership with China, especially in trade, considering China is a key market for the UAE.

These topics are of great interest to key stakeholders in the region as Chinese companies continue to expand into the region, with Dubai, positioned as a gateway for these companies to explore regional markets."

As the world’s leading free zone and an international trading hub which has attracted more than 16,000 companies to set up and do business in the emirate, the DMCC plays a key role in UAE’s economic diversification efforts, contributing over 10 per cent to Dubai’s GDP.

"The Dubai economy is one of the region’s most attractive destinations for foreign direct investment and DMCC is delighted to partner with Dubai FDI to communicate this message around the world," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC.

"The emirate’s pro-business environment helps make the UAE one of the most prosperous countries in the region to invest in," he added.

DMCC is recognised globally as the world’s leading free zone for a record of four consecutive years, which is home to 1,868 companies, a 12 per cent growth in 2018 from the previous year.