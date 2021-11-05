DMCC welcomes President of Colombia to Dubai to promote bilateral trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, welcomed Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia, along with a senior delegation of Colombian ministers and 50 Colombian business leaders, to discuss advancing bilateral trade between Dubai and Colombia.

The visit was marked by an event attended by over 100 stakeholders that connected senior Colombian public and private sector figures to their Dubai counterparts and Colombian business leaders already based in Dubai. The event promoted collaboration in trade opportunities between the two countries.

Colombia is a crucial market for the DMCC, given the country’s deep experience within the coffee industry.

Colombian coffee exports amount to over 780 million kg per year. Throughout the networking event, many Colombian businessmen expressed interest in the DMCC Coffee Centre, with the DMCC highlighting the benefits of using its services for roasting, packaging, testing and global distribution.

The DMCC is fast becoming a central hub for Latin American companies looking to expand in the region and access global markets. Particularly relevant to the Colombian market, DMCC recently announced plans to launch a state-of-the-art DMCC Cacao Centre as part of its vision to broaden the range of commodities it caters to. The DMCC also recently announced the expansion of its Coffee Centre, tripling capacity to keep up with growing global demand.