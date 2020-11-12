UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DMCC Welcomes Senior Israeli Delegation To Discuss Cross-sector Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

DMCC welcomes senior Israeli delegation to discuss cross-sector ties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – today joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in welcoming senior Israeli delegates from the Federation of Israeli Chamber of Commerce, the Manufacturers Association of Israel, MAI, and the Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute, IEICI, to DMCC’s headquarters, Almas Tower.

DMCC is actively attracting, working with and promoting Israeli enterprise from a broad range of sectors.

In late October, DMCC welcomed an Israeli delegation comprised of senior officials, business representatives and investors from the technology, cybersecurity and fintech sectors.

Shortly after the official signing of the UAE-Israel Peace Accord in mid-September, DMCC signed an agreement with the Israel Diamond Exchange via their Dubai Diamond Exchange, which seeks to boost the regional diamond trade and solidify Dubai’s status a global hub for the diamond industry.

