DMCC Welcomes ‘The Place Business Centre’ To Its Business Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:45 PM

DMCC welcomes ‘The Place Business Centre’ to its business community

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and entreprise – has welcomed The Place Business Centre, a workspace solution in partnership with the Ukrainian Business Council (UBC), to its thriving business community. The UBC headquarters in the UAE will be also located at The Place Business Centre.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC; Nick Doroshenko, Chairman of the UBC; Khomiak Oleksandr, Consul of Ukraine in Dubai; Pavlo Domashniev, Second Secretary; Yaroslav Linkevych, Third Secretary, Embassy of Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates; Margarita Skavronska, Vice Chairman of the UBC; Sergii Voronovych, board Member of UBC and Co-Owner of The Place Business Centre; and Igor Sholomitkiy, Co-Owner of The Place Business Centre.

The Place Business Centre adds to DMCC’s existing flexible and co-working solutions, which have attracted a community of more than 18,000 companies from a broad range of sectors.

The Place Business Centre offers a range of flexible solutions for individuals and businesses of all sizes, including high-end serviced offices, dedicated desks and workstations, meeting rooms, and events space.

More Stories From Middle East

