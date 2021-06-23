DMCC welcomes UFC World Champion to explore business opportunities in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has hosted world heavyweight UFC champion Francis Ngannou at the DMCC headquarters in Dubai together with a delegation from the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing, including CEO Issam Kazim.

The tour included a visit to the Dubai Diamond Exchange and the recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, as well as the DMCC Coffee Centre. During the tour, they discussed the various business opportunities in Dubai for the reigning UFC champion.

Ngannou was shown around the DMCC Crypto Centre, a comprehensive ecosystem for businesses operating in the cryptographic and blockchain sectors, discussing potential partnerships with Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC and members of the Free Zone team.

The DMCC Crypto Centre, which is operated in partnership with the Swiss government-backed CV Labs, the home to Ethereum and Cardano, offers a home to all types and sizes of crypto businesses, from companies developing blockchain-enabled trading platforms, through to firms offering, issuing, listing, and trading crypto assets.

The UFC champion was also briefed on the DMCC Coffee Centre which offers infrastructure and services for green bean storage, processing, roasting, packing and delivery of coffee to precise specifications.