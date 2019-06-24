(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, DMCC, has announced the dates for the upcoming Dubai Diamond Conference.

The fourth edition of the conference will take place on 26th September 2019, at the Almas Conference Centre in Dubai. The one-day event will gather global industry professionals to discuss the impact of technological innovation on the diamond industry, its supply chain, and future prospects.

"We realise that the industry is at an inflection point. The objective of the DDC is to convene the industry, debate the state of the current market and understand how best to adapt.

Diamonds are formed under great pressure and the insights shared during the DDC will help charter a path for the growth of the industry," said Ahmed bin Sulayem, DMCC Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Over 400 influential delegates are expected to register for the DDC and debate over modern market forces and examine how the best diamond companies can adapt to remain competitive. In a little over two decades, Dubai’s diamond industry has grown into one of the largest in the world with over AED92 billion (US$25 billion) traded through the emirate in 2018 alone.