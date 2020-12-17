DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange hosts largest rough diamond tender in UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) DMCC – a Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – announced that it has successfully hosted the largest rough diamond tender ever to take place in the UAE.

A total of 379,912 carats of rough diamonds were sold, valued at US$87.47 million (AED321.29 million) with 115 winning customers. Over 250 companies participated in the tender and 500 individuals flew into Dubai to take part in the event with delegates from India, Hong Kong, Russia, Israel, Belgium and Lebanon.

The record-breaking tender, organised by Stargems DMCC in Almas Tower, offered clients the opportunity to bid for rough diamonds from South Africa and Angola over an eight-day period.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said, "We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Stargems on this extraordinary achievement.

Despite the obstacles posed by the pandemic, this record-breaking tender is a tremendous boost of confidence for the entire industry and testament to the strength and resilience of Dubai’s diamond ecosystem.

DMCC’s strategic location, unmatched global connectivity and state-of-the-art infrastructure mean that we remain the destination of choice for the international trade. In light of this, we are optimistic about the future of the industry and are confident that Dubai is well on its way to becoming the world’s leading diamond trading hub."

The tender was held under strict health and safety measures implemented by DMCC.

Shailesh Javeri, Chairman of Stargems Group, said, "We are delighted to have run the largest rough diamond auction to be held in the UAE. We would like to thank the DMCC and the DDE for all their support. Stargems is looking forward to running more auctions in Dubai in 2021."