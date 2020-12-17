UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange Hosts Largest Rough Diamond Tender In UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:45 PM

DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange hosts largest rough diamond tender in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) DMCC – a Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – announced that it has successfully hosted the largest rough diamond tender ever to take place in the UAE.

A total of 379,912 carats of rough diamonds were sold, valued at US$87.47 million (AED321.29 million) with 115 winning customers. Over 250 companies participated in the tender and 500 individuals flew into Dubai to take part in the event with delegates from India, Hong Kong, Russia, Israel, Belgium and Lebanon.

The record-breaking tender, organised by Stargems DMCC in Almas Tower, offered clients the opportunity to bid for rough diamonds from South Africa and Angola over an eight-day period.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said, "We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Stargems on this extraordinary achievement.

Despite the obstacles posed by the pandemic, this record-breaking tender is a tremendous boost of confidence for the entire industry and testament to the strength and resilience of Dubai’s diamond ecosystem.

DMCC’s strategic location, unmatched global connectivity and state-of-the-art infrastructure mean that we remain the destination of choice for the international trade. In light of this, we are optimistic about the future of the industry and are confident that Dubai is well on its way to becoming the world’s leading diamond trading hub."

The tender was held under strict health and safety measures implemented by DMCC.

Shailesh Javeri, Chairman of Stargems Group, said, "We are delighted to have run the largest rough diamond auction to be held in the UAE. We would like to thank the DMCC and the DDE for all their support. Stargems is looking forward to running more auctions in Dubai in 2021."

Related Topics

India World Israel Russia UAE Dubai Hong Kong Enterprise Belgium South Africa Lebanon Angola Hub Event All From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

2 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chi ..

18 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads first meeting of ECSSR Bo ..

33 minutes ago

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif to condole deat ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Pakistani FM

47 minutes ago

‘Raj Kumari lied once again,’: Firdous Ashiq A ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.