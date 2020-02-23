DMCC’s Made For Trade Live roadshow heads to Barcelona to outline opportunities for Spanish businesses in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – recently took its Made For Trade Live roadshow to Barcelona, Spain, to highlight the commercial appeal of Dubai to Spanish firms looking to expand their businesses abroad.

Underpinning DMCC as one of the world’s most interconnected business districts and Dubai’s strategic geographic location, top DMCC executives briefed over 150 representatives of Spanish businesses on the ease of doing business in the emirate and, more specifically, within the DMCC free zone. The programme also saw a special note by a representative from the Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, who emphasised the benefits that the show will offer the Spanish business community in Dubai.

Held in partnership with Spanish business group Foment del Treball Nacional, and banking group Banco Sabadell, this event represented the third roadshow to Spain, highlighting the country as an important market and trade partner for DMCC. This edition also received the support of Prodeca (Catalan Agrifood Exports Promotion Agency) and Il Lustre Collegi de L’Advocacia de Barcelona.

"We see an increasing number of Spanish firms setting up in DMCC, as more and more recognise the value that we offer to businesses of all sizes. Similarly, Spain is an important link to Europe and Latin America, which are two important growth markets for companies in our region," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC.

Commenting on the roadshow, Albert Jové Franco, Vice Chairman, Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, said, "The global success of Spanish businesses is of the utmost importance. This is possible through hubs such as Dubai, that provide unparalleled access to some of the world’s fastest growing markets. As one of the best and largest free zones in the UAE, partnering with DMCC is a solid step in supporting the economic growth of both regions."

Adding to the list of world-class facilities and services offered by DMCC, the DMCC website was launched in Spanish in 2018 to further improve the ease of setting up a Spanish business in Dubai.

DMCC’s Made For Trade Live roadshow will visit South Africa later this year, as well as five cities in India, and both San Francisco and Houston in the United States.