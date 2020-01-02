UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DME Approves Direct Access USA As New Clearing Member

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 02:00 PM

DME approves direct access USA as new clearing member

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2020) Dubai Mercantile Exchange, DME, today announced the approval of Direct Access USA LLC as a new Clearing Member, to clear and settle trades carried out by its regional and international customers on DME.

Direct Access USA is owned by DA International Financial Services, a Hong Kong registered futures commission merchant which is regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and providing global brokerage services for various products including securities, futures, and other financial products. The company has rapidly grown into a leading foreign futures brokerage in Asia Pacific, with customer margin deposits of over $300 million.

Commenting on the announcement, Raid Al Salami, MD of DME said, "We are pleased to grow our clearing members list which indicates the increased appetite from new customers to trade Oman Crude Oil Futures, and to participate in the most transparent price discovery mechanism for crude oil produced in the region.

We welcome Direct Access USA as the newest DME Clearing Member, and we believe that this will lead to additional liquidity and more diversified traders from around the globe to trade the contract."

Ge XinQiang, Chairman of Direct Access International Group, said, "We are honoured to be a clearing member of DME. Direct Access International is a clearing member focused on technical services. We are committed to provide better technical support to customers who are trading in DME products. At the same time, we will help to promote and publish DME products globally, especially in Asia Pacific as a contribution to the liquidity of DME products."

Related Topics

USA Company Oman Oil Hong Kong Same Lead Price Dubai Mercantile Exchange From Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan arri ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Girl Guides build self-confidence braving ..

16 minutes ago

542 arrested, 84.5 kg narcotics, 232 weapons seize ..

11 minutes ago

Indonesia floods leave two dozen dead, several mis ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab Women Protection Authority to launch toll f ..

11 minutes ago

European stock markets mostly climb at open

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.