UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DME Welcomes Macquarie Futures - USA As Clearing Member

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

DME welcomes Macquarie Futures - USA as Clearing Member

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) today announced the approval of Macquarie Futures USA LLC as a Clearing Member, to clear and settle trades carried out by its regional and international customers on DME.

Macquarie Group’s Futures Division is a specialist institutional futures broker with operations in Australia, Asia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, providing clients with market coverage in listed and OTC derivatives. It currently provides clearing services to a diverse range of clients including institutions and corporations, asset managers, producers, CTAs and investment banks around the world, and holds in excess of $US3 billion in futures client funds "DME Oman is witnessing record participation from traders this year due to its transparency and genuine representation of the oil market in the middle East and Asia," said Raid Al-Salami, Managing Director, DME.

"We are very pleased to have Macquarie Futures USA join us as a Clearing Member. This will help support still greater liquidity for our customers and allow DME to continue its expansion and growth momentum."

The move highlights the growing interest in DME Oman among a large and diversified pool of traders from around the globe. In 2019 more than 120 customers have traded the contract, which has contributed to a remarkable 45 percent growth in forward trading.

Andrew Stewart, Global Head of Futures at Macquarie Group, said: "Becoming a clearing member on such a key energy futures and commodities exchange is part of our ongoing commitment to the commodities sector. This approval as a clearing member will enable us to provide a wider range of clearing services to clients wanting to trade these products on this growing exchange."

Related Topics

USA World Australia Exchange Canada Oman Oil United Kingdom United States Middle East Dubai Mercantile Exchange 2019 Market From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

4 hours ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

5 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber discusses key media issues with pa ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.