DMT adds 13 new services to its Smarthub digital platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, has announced the introduction of 13 new services to its SmartHub digital platform, as part of its ongoing efforts to boost Abu Dhabi’s position in the global smart cities’ rankings.

The 13 services fall under the vision of the Emirate’s wise leadership and Abu Dhabi government’s strategy to upgrade work systems to provide citizens and residents with advanced and easily accessible channels.

The newly added services will raise Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness to residents and investors and complement the growth in technology globally.

Services on the SmartHub platform include issuing clearance certificates for traffic accidents, renewal permits for sunshades outside the boundaries of residential plots, title deeds for non-residents and no-objection certificates.

It also includes activating accounts via unified numbers, adding an authorised signatory for companies, issuing rental contracts digitally and activating the request to pay violations for confiscated vehicles – which are now released through electronic payment receipts instead of the hardcopy certificates previously issued by municipal sub-centres.

Other services cover ‘Halal’ certificates for farm request services, replacing hardcopy pledges previously uploaded to the platform and automating some internal requests without the need to request them from the customer. Links are available to the Department of Energy to provide property data for rental contract services along with the Department of Economic Development, for industrial licences data.

The SmartHub enables customers to access services easily and smoothly by logging on via smartphones or computers, and attaching required documents.

In turn, employees of the Customer Service Operations Department in the three municipalities work to audit the application and coordinate with the concerned department to take the necessary action, determining the amount customers should pay, then approving the request after confirming they have made the payment.

On completion, a text message is sent to customers stating their applications have been completed along with a link to download the approval through the platform.