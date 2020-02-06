DMT launches programme for 10th World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the programme for the tenth World Urban Forum, WUF10, under the theme ‘Cities of Opportunities: Connecting Culture and Innovation’, was today unveiled.

The forum will take place at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, from 8th-13th February 2020, and is co-organised by the UN agency focused on sustainable urbanisation, UN-Habitat and the Department of Urban Planning and Transport, DMT.

The programme includes assemblies, dialogues, roundtables, special sessions, side events, networking events, training events, caucus meetings, urban library, One UN room, voices from cities, SDGs in action, urban cinema, WUF integrated initiatives, sustainable urban development now, press conferences and urban talks.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at DMT and General Coordinator of the World Urban Forum 10, said, "The comprehensive nature of this programme reflects the ambitious nature of WUF10 – we seek not only to drive forward sustainable development but also to shape the nature of urban development for the Arab world as a whole. As the first Arab city to host a WUF, efforts are being made to raise the profile of urban stakeholders from the region."

As a non-legislative Forum open to all, WUF10 presents the opportunity for the thousands of participants involved in all aspects of urbanisation, to share best practices and knowledge on how cities are built, planned and managed.

The forum provides a platform for decision-makers, businesses, urban experts and academics to share their expertise and create sustainable urban development and smart cities of the future.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, said, "We are delighted that Abu Dhabi is hosting this 10th session of the World Urban Forum which is the largest global meeting on urbanisation. The Forum is bringing together a wide range of compelling speakers including global thought leaders, investors, experts, governments and key influencers to discuss how to shape a better urban future. It promises to be a truly extraordinary meeting."

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC said, "The World Urban Forum further showcases ADNEC’s expertise in business tourism and highlights our capabilities to attract and successfully host leading international exhibitions and conferences and our diligent teams have been working to finalise preparations. This important global gathering is a significant opportunity for ADNEC to highlight our position as one of the leading regional venues for such high-profile international events and we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of participants from 168 countries, and over 450 speakers."

DMT will provide free transport to visitors to and from the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC. The participants of the forum will also be provided trips to the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.