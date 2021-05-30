dnata and Singapore Airlines expand partnership in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, and Singapore Airlines have expanded their long-standing partnership in the UAE, through the selection of dnata Representation Services, part of the dnata Travel Group, to provide a comprehensive range of sales, marketing and contact centre services to Singapore's flag carrier as its general sales agent (GSA) in the Northern Regions.

The expanded partnership will see the team at dnata Representation Services act as the essential link between Singapore Airlines and local trade, supporting its commercial operations beyond Dubai, to extend across Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Qaiwain.

dnata Representation Services' vast network, broad marketing, sales and operational expertise, and extensive experience in airline representation will help the carrier enhance its market presence in the UAE amidst a highly competitive business environment.

dnata also provides reliable and safe ramp and cargo handling services to Singapore Airlines at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Rashid Al Awadhi, Vice President, dnata Travel Group - Regional, said, "We are proud to be the representation services partner of choice for Singapore Airlines in the UAE. The expansion of our partnership is a testament to our excellent cooperation and outstanding results in Dubai over the past four decades. Our experienced team will work hard to ensure that Singapore Airlines achieves its business objectives and delivers on its growth plans in the country."

Ryan Yeoh, General Manager Gulf and middle East, Singapore Airlines, commented, "Singapore Airlines is proud to expand its partnership with dnata, building on a strong foundation of over 40 years of collaboration. Having resumed flights from Dubai to Singapore in January, we rely on dnata's knowledge and professionalism to ensure the best experience for our mutual customers, based on our shared commitment to service excellence."