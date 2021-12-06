dnata continues to be recognised for achieving the highest safety standards

DUBAI/ NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, continues to be recognised for achieving the highest safety standards.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) awarded dnata USA the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) Accreditation, following the successful completion of a comprehensive audit of the company and its ground-handling operations at New York-JFK Airport (JFK).

David Barker, dnata’s Divisonal Senior Vice President for Airport Operations, said: "We are proud to be recognised for meeting the highest global safety standards at JFK, one of the largest dnata hubs in our international network.

"We consistently invest in training, equipment and industry-leading technologies to deliver world-class safety for our staff, partners and their customers. The achievement of the ISAGO accreditation is a remarkable milestone which demonstrates our relentless commitment to safety and service excellence.

"I thank my colleagues for their hard work and outstanding efforts that enable dnata to provide the highest level of quality and safety, every day.

dnata provides a range of ground, passenger, and cargo handling services to over 60 airlines at 22 airports in the USA. dnata USA‘s customer-oriented team consists of over 3,000 aviation professionals, who assist over 18 million passengers, ensure the smooth operations of 60,000 flights, and handle 500,000 tons of cargo annually.

ISAGO is an audit programme for ground-handling companies serving airlines at airports covering the areas of organisation and management, load control, passenger and baggage handling, aircraft handling and loading and aircraft ground movement. It offers benefits to airlines, ground handlers, regulatory as well as airport authorities.

These include safer ground operations, fewer accidents and injuries, elimination of redundant audits, reduced costs, less damage and fewer audits, a uniform audit process and harmonized standards, improved safety oversight, harmonized auditor training and qualifications, improved quality standards, and enhanced understanding of high-risk areas within ground operations.