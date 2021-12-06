UrduPoint.com

Dnata Continues To Be Recognised For Achieving The Highest Safety Standards

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:45 PM

dnata continues to be recognised for achieving the highest safety standards

DUBAI/ NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, continues to be recognised for achieving the highest safety standards.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) awarded dnata USA the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) Accreditation, following the successful completion of a comprehensive audit of the company and its ground-handling operations at New York-JFK Airport (JFK).

David Barker, dnata’s Divisonal Senior Vice President for Airport Operations, said: "We are proud to be recognised for meeting the highest global safety standards at JFK, one of the largest dnata hubs in our international network.

"We consistently invest in training, equipment and industry-leading technologies to deliver world-class safety for our staff, partners and their customers. The achievement of the ISAGO accreditation is a remarkable milestone which demonstrates our relentless commitment to safety and service excellence.

"I thank my colleagues for their hard work and outstanding efforts that enable dnata to provide the highest level of quality and safety, every day.

"

dnata provides a range of ground, passenger, and cargo handling services to over 60 airlines at 22 airports in the USA. dnata USA‘s customer-oriented team consists of over 3,000 aviation professionals, who assist over 18 million passengers, ensure the smooth operations of 60,000 flights, and handle 500,000 tons of cargo annually.

ISAGO is an audit programme for ground-handling companies serving airlines at airports covering the areas of organisation and management, load control, passenger and baggage handling, aircraft handling and loading and aircraft ground movement. It offers benefits to airlines, ground handlers, regulatory as well as airport authorities.

These include safer ground operations, fewer accidents and injuries, elimination of redundant audits, reduced costs, less damage and fewer audits, a uniform audit process and harmonized standards, improved safety oversight, harmonized auditor training and qualifications, improved quality standards, and enhanced understanding of high-risk areas within ground operations.

Related Topics

USA Company Million Airport

Recent Stories

NYC in 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Va ..

NYC in 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Vaccine Mandate for all Business ..

2 minutes ago
 PML-N, JUI agrees to bring joint candidate for May ..

PML-N, JUI agrees to bring joint candidate for Mayor Peshawar election

2 minutes ago
 Condolence reference in memory of journalist Ghaf ..

Condolence reference in memory of journalist Ghafoor Malik held at ACK

2 minutes ago
 Justice delivery top priority: Law Minister KP

Justice delivery top priority: Law Minister KP

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa Rica at Expo 2020 Dubai

18 minutes ago
 Effective steps afoot to facilitate taxpayers: Omb ..

Effective steps afoot to facilitate taxpayers: Ombudsman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.