dnata handles over 1 million tonnes of cargo in Dubai in one year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) dnata has reached a significant milestone, handling over 1 million tonnes of cargo in Dubai between April 2024 and March 2025 – the highest volume ever processed by the company in a 12-month period.

The record reflects a 30% year-on-year increase, driven by strong demand for dnata’s reliable, high-quality services.

Operating from advanced facilities at both Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum - Dubai World Central (DWC) airports, dnata currently serves more than 120 airline customers, safely managing a broad range of cargo, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, dangerous goods, live animals, aircraft engines and vehicles.

Guillaume Crozier, dnata’s Chief Cargo Officer, said, “We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone in Dubai, the birthplace of dnata and our largest cargo station.

This achievement reflects the strength of our operations and the vital role dnata plays in enabling the smooth and efficient flow of goods through the emirate.

"Our success is built on the dedication of our people and the outstanding collaboration with our industry partners and authorities, including Dubai Airports, Dubai Customs and Dubai Police. I sincerely thank them all as we continue to raise the bar for cargo handling in the region and beyond.

"We will continue to invest in our operations to contribute to Dubai’s success and growth as a major gateway for commerce, connectivity and innovation.”

dnata provides quality and safe ground handling and cargo services at over 90 airports in 16 countries. In the financial year 2023-24, dnata’s teams handled 2.9 million tonnes of cargo globally, which represents a 5% growth year over year.