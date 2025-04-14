Dnata Launches 3 Major Infrastructure Projects Worth $110 Million
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 05:01 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) As the air cargo industry gathers in Dubai for the World Cargo Symposium, dnata is spotlighting three major facility launches as part of global infrastructure investments exceeding US$110 million.
New developments in The Netherlands, UAE and Iraq are set to go live in 2025, strengthening dnata’s cargo and logistics capabilities across its global operations.
“As supply chains evolve and customer expectations shift, we’re focused on investing in infrastructure that’s fit for purpose today and adaptable for tomorrow”, said Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, dnata’s CEO – Airport Operations. “Our latest investments prioritise automation, scalability and energy efficiency, enabling us to support our customers more effectively in a fast-changing logistics environment.”
All three new dnata facilities have been designed to reduce manual handling, improve real-time visibility, and enable scalable automation. Their modular architecture allows for future technology upgrades and operational flexibility. Integrated sustainability features will help drive long-term energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.
In Amsterdam, dnata is investing more than $70 million in a 61,000 m², fully-automated cargo centre -dnata Cargo City Amsterdam- at Schiphol Airport (AMS), set to open in July 2025. The facility will be capable of processing more than 850,000 tonnes of cargo annually.
A forklift guidance system will support optimised movement and placement of cargo within the warehouse. Additionally, the facility will perform 100 percent weight and dimension checks, ensuring accuracy and compliance for every shipment.
In Erbil, dnata is building a 20,000 m² cargo facility through a $15 million investment, scheduled to become operational in July 2025. The facility will increase dnata’s handling capacity by 300 percent to 66,000 tonnes annually in the country.
In Dubai, dnata Logistics is developing a new 57,000m² cargo centre at Dubai South, backed by a $27 million investment. Due for completion by the end of 2025, the facility will process up to 400,000 tonnes of cargo annually.
The fully temperature-controlled warehouse will feature a mix of very narrow and wide aisle racking, along with truck loading and offloading areas to optimise operational efficiency.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025
UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost UAE trade with Trafig ..3 minutes ago
-
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners3 minutes ago
-
EU proposes simpler rules to boost competitiveness3 minutes ago
-
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 20243 minutes ago
-
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborates to support scholar ..4 minutes ago
-
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements for Corporate Tax Pu ..4 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week4 minutes ago
-
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million5 minutes ago
-
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 20255 minutes ago