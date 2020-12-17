UrduPoint.com
Dnata Named Ground Support Services Provider Of The Year At Aviation Business Awards

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) For the 10th time, dnata has been named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year at the 2020 Aviation business Awards. The award was accepted by Tim Walker, dnata’s Vice President for Commercial and Business Development, at a gala dinner in Dubai.

"We’re honoured to receive this prestigious award at the end of a challenging year," said Tim Walker. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our highly-trained team who have been working hard to deliver the promises our customers make every day, under all circumstances. We stay focussed on safety, innovation and the consistent training and development of our staff to provide the best possible services to our airline partners and their passengers."

dnata has also received a commendation for a ‘green turnaround’ which it completed in partnership with flydubai. The airport services provider team ensured smooth and safe turnaround of the airline’s Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft using only zero-emission ramp ground support equipment (GSE) at Dubai International (DXB).

The Aviation Business Awards are organised by ITP Media Group, the publisher of Aviation Business middle East publication, with the aim of honouring leadership and innovation in the regional aviation industry.

In 2020 dnata has continued to deliver reliable and safe air services and taken on new roles to support and create value for airline customers and their passengers amid COVID-19 challenges.

Cooperating closely with government authorities, customers and suppliers, the company’s dedicated teams have worked around the clock to make a difference by ensuring smooth and safe turnaround of flights, handling essential cargo and launching innovative new products and services, including thermal screening, baggage disinfection and even home COVID-testing services.

Most recently, dnata has been focussed on enhancing its pharma handling capabilities. The company has been using the latest technologies and global best practices to ensure that every pharma and vaccine shipment is handled in compliance with the highest international standards. dnata‘s certified warehouses are capable of handling large volumes and can be further expanded to handle the COVID-19 vaccine when demand arises.

dnata provides quality and reliable ground handling and cargo services at two airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), in the UAE. In the financial year 2019-20, the dnata team handled over 188,000 flights and moved 700,000 tonnes of cargo in the country.

Besides its ground handling and cargo services, dnata also provides a comprehensive range of airport lounge, meet and greet and baggage delivery services through its airport hospitality brand, marhaba, ensuring a swift, smooth and safe journey for passengers through DXB and DWC.

