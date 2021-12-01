dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year for the 11th time at the Aviation Business Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) For the 11th time, dnata has been named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year at the 2021 Aviation Business Awards. The award was accepted by Jaffar Dawood, dnata’s Senior Vice President for UAE Airport Operations, at a gala dinner in Dubai.

Jaffar Dawood said: "We’re proud to be recognised for consistently delivering safe, quality and innovative services. This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and unwavering commitment to service excellence. We will continue to invest in training, infrastructure and equipment to be the best in everything we do and delight our customers and their customers, every day."

Over the past year, dnata has continued to adapt business and operations to the rapidly changing environment. The company further enhanced its offering and introduced innovative products and services in response to new customer expectations and business opportunities, while keeping a laser focus on quality and safety.

dnata continued to make strategic investments in infrastructure across its global network. This included the opening of new, state-of-the-art cargo facilities in Manchester (UK) and Lahore (Pakistan), and additional cargo capacity and infrastructure in Sydney (Australia), Brussels (Belgium) and Toronto (Canada).

In addition, dnata broke ground on the second phase of the dnata City East project at London Heathrow (UK).

dnata also invested in innovative products, new technology and digitalisation, including hi-tech cool dollies in Australia and Singapore, UV cabin cleaning service in Switzerland, a baggage disinfection station in Singapore, just-in-time freight handling platform in UAE, autonomous drones and thermal screening in the USA, as well as the network-wide rollout of a turnaround tool and IATA’s innovative Dangerous Goods AutoCheck (DG Autocheck) solution.

dnata also inked strategic partnerships to expand its reach. Most recently, it signed a concession agreement with the government of Zanzibar, along with Emirates Leisure Retail and SEGAP. Under the partnership, dnata will oversee the operations of the local airport’s newly-built international terminal.

As one of the world’s leading air services providers, dnata offers quality and reliable ground handling and cargo services at over 90 airports in 15 countries.