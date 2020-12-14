UrduPoint.com
Dnata To Boost Cabin Cleaning Services With Cutting-edge UV Technology

Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) dnata, one of the world's largest air services providers, continues to adopt the latest technologies to deliver the highest level of safety and value for airline customers and help them provide travellers with confidence and peace of mind throughout the entire journey.

In partnership with Uveya, a Switzerland-based technology company, dnata has successfully conducted a proof of concept and will take aircraft cleaning services to a new level by utilising ultraviolet (UV) technology to sanitise the cabin.

dnata's enhanced cabin cleaning service was trialled on board the aircraft of Swiss regional carrier Helvetic Airways. Uveya's cutting-edge solution uses UV-C rays to disinfect the interior of the aircraft, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew. During the cleaning process, an autonomous sterilisation robot emits concentrated UV-C light across the cabin. The device can effectively kill over 99 per cent of bacteria and pathogens, such as coronavirus, in the air and on all surfaces in a few minutes, without using any chemicals.

Lukas Gyger, Chief Operating Officer of dnata Switzerland, said: "We are delighted to join forces with Uveya to offer airline partners another innovative, safe and reliable solution. Our enhanced cabin cleaning services will deliver enhanced safety and efficiency, helping our customers restore confidence in air travel. We continue to invest in the latest technologies to provide service excellence to our customers and their passengers across our global operations.

Tristan Chevignard, business Development Manager of Uveya, said: "We are thrilled to explore the aviation market for our UVC disinfection solution with such renowned partners. We believe this collaboration will help assure aircraft are clean, safe and up to the high-level standards of this industry."

René Marmet, Chief Operating Officer of Helvetic Airways, said: "By making available our infrastructure and fleet for testing, Helvetic Airways is significantly contributing to the development of a promising and innovative aircraft disinfection solution which aims to make air travel safer going forward."

dnata's UV-C solution complements its existing aircraft cabin cleaning services which the company delivers for over 250 airline customers globally. dnata's enhanced cleaning process involves extensive cleaning with a stronger disinfectant and includes a comprehensive wipe down of all surfaces – from windows, tray tables, seatback screens, armrests, seats, in-seat controls, panels, air vents and overhead lockers in the cabin to lavatories, galleys and crew rest areas.

The on-board cleaning chemicals are approved by the relevant authorities and proven to kill viruses and germs. They leave a long-lasting protective coating against new contamination of viruses, bacteria and fungi on surfaces, and are eco-friendly. A dedicated quality team and shift managers oversee the cleaning on the majority of flights.

