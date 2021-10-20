UrduPoint.com

Dnata Travel Group Brands Win Seven Accolades At World Travel Awards Middle East 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Dubai-based dnata Travel Group brands have won seven accolades at the 2021 World Travel Awards middle East.

Representing the travel division of dnata, titles earned by dnata Travel Group brands for 2021 include: Middle East's Leading Airline GSA 2021 (dnata Representation Services), Middle East's Leading Corporate Travel Company 2021 (dnata Travel Management), Bahrain's Leading Travel Management Company 2021 (dnata Travel Management), and Saudi Arabia's Leading Travel Agency 2021 (dnata Travel).

A highlight for the Group at the travel industry awards this year includes the success of Arabian Adventures across the following three categories for a second consecutive year: UAE's Leading Desert Safari Company 2021, UAE's Leading Destination Management Company 2021, and UAE's Leading Tour Operator 2021.

John Bevan, Divisional Senior Vice President of dnata Travel Group, commented, "We are honoured to be recognised across seven prestigious titles at the World Travel Awards Middle East for 2021.

These accolades are part of one of the world's leading travel industry award programmes, and we are proud to have been acknowledged here amidst what has been one of the most challenging periods in our industry's history.

"This win marks another positive development in our journey, as the region continues to make clear strides towards recovery. We remain agile in our approach to supporting travellers in their quest to explore more of the world once again, and the range of categories in which we have been successful in today demonstrates our breadth, whilst we continue to grow and evolve to meet changing customer needs."

The World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The awards are voted on by travel and tourism professionals worldwide.

