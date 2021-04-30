DNFBP establishments that have not registered in anti-money laundering regulations to be penalised from tomorrow: Ministry of Economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Economy (MoE) announced the end of the extended grace period that it granted to Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) to register in anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and illegal organizations. DNFBP establishments that have not registered themselves in these systems will be penalized starting from tomorrow, 1 May 2021.

The Ministry had previously extended the deadline for registration in the systems after the initial grace period ended on March 31, 2021, taking into account the conditions of companies under the current circumstances, and to allow all targeted companies to study the registration requirements and take the necessary measures. It had also indicated that companies that fail to register in the goAML system and the Automatic Reporting System for Sanctions Lists will be subject to infraction from tomorrow.

The Ministry further explained that the fines stipulated in Federal Decree Law No. 20 of 2018 on countering money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and financing illegal organizations, specifically in Article No. 14, as well as the executive regulations of the decree-law and related decisions, start from AED 50,000 and go upto AED 5 million. Other penalties for the violation include revocation of the license or closure of the facility itself. The Ministry called on all the targeted companies to expedite registration, protect themselves from possible legal violations, and secure their investments from the risks of money laundering.

The Ministry affirmed the continuation of its inspection campaigns on DNFBP sector to ensure that the companies have registered themselves in the two systems, and to monitor their compliance with other legal requirements, foremost of which are taking due diligence measures towards clients, identifying the true beneficiaries, reporting suspicious transactions.

In addition, they are also required to adopt clear internal policies and controls to identify and avoid the risks of money laundering crimes. The Ministry explained that its inspection plan will cover all categories of the DNFBP sector subject to the control of the Ministry of Economy, which include brokers, real estate agents, auditors and dealers of precious metals and gemstones, and corporate service providers.

The Ministry has provided, through its official website, all information and instructions for registration, through the following links: Link to the registration steps in the Automatic Reporting System for Sanctions Lists: https://www.economy.gov.ae/English/aml/pages/circulars-notices.aspx Link to the measures required of companies according to the executive regulations: https://www.economy.gov.ae/English/aml/pages/default.aspx Link to the guides provided by the Ministry on the requirements for combating money laundering: https://www.economy.gov.ae/English/aml/pages/guides.aspx The Ministry of Economy is uploading all the workshops on anti-money laundering and combating terrorism financing onto its official YouTube channel to enable all DNFBP companies, stakeholders and interested parties to view their content, on the link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChqcRa_X-2nIOSzrZ8rNZVw The Ministry of Economy called on all targeted establishments to contact it through the Ministry's call center at 8001222 or via other official channels in case there are any inquiries related to registering in the two systems and fulfilling the required measures.