Documentary highlighting historic Pope visit to UAE premieres tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) National Geographic Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced its latest documentary titled ‘The Peace Visit’ highlighting His Holiness Pope Francis of the Catholic Church's three-day historic visit to Abu Dhabi in February 2019.

The documentary, which premieres on 5th September, at 8 pm local time, serves as a journal of the Pope’s first-ever visit to the Gulf region. It chronicles the trip, over three parts, highlighting the extraordinary events and ground-breaking meetings that took place. It also features interviews with local citizens and government representatives on the visit and its significance to the UAE, a country well-known for its tolerance for all.

The first part of the documentary shows early contacts between the UAE and the Holy See, up until the Pope’s acceptance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces', invitation to visit the UAE.

The second part focuses exclusively on Pope Francis’ visit to Abu Dhabi, where he met with the His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders Dr. Ahmed el-Tayyeb, and which led to the signing of a Human Fraternity Document, calling on people to unite to bring about inter-faith harmony and tolerance.

The final part of the documentary captures the Papal Mass delivered at the Zayed sports City stadium, in front of more than 100,000 attendees from around the world, where the Pope asked everyone to pray "that the seeds sown may bear fruits of peace in the future."