Documentary on Sheikh Zayed shown in Russia as part of 'UAE Day'

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Skolkovo Innovation Centre in the Russian Capital, Moscow, yesterday organised a special event to celebrate 'UAE Day'.

The event included the screening of a Russian documentary film entitled, 'Sheikh Zayed...Legend of Creativity', which tells the story of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, during his tenure as head of state.

The film sheds light on the life of Sheikh Zayed as one of the wisest political leaders in the current era and how he managed to create a developed and prosperous country that became comparable to the most advanced countries in due time.

The event was attended by Maadhad Hareb Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to Russia; Khalifa Al Hajri, Advisor at Mubadala Investment Company; Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation; and Arkady Dvorkovich, Chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation.

On the sidelines of the event, a symposium and panel discussion were held under the title "Interaction technologies...Innovation as a Means of Cooperation Between the UAE and Russia" with the participation of representatives of companies and government entities in both countries.

In addition, a photo exhibition on the history and civilisation of the UAE was organised.