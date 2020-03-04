UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Documentary On Sheikh Zayed Shown In Russia As Part Of 'UAE Day'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

Documentary on Sheikh Zayed shown in Russia as part of 'UAE Day'

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Skolkovo Innovation Centre in the Russian Capital, Moscow, yesterday organised a special event to celebrate 'UAE Day'.

The event included the screening of a Russian documentary film entitled, 'Sheikh Zayed...Legend of Creativity', which tells the story of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, during his tenure as head of state.

The film sheds light on the life of Sheikh Zayed as one of the wisest political leaders in the current era and how he managed to create a developed and prosperous country that became comparable to the most advanced countries in due time.

The event was attended by Maadhad Hareb Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to Russia; Khalifa Al Hajri, Advisor at Mubadala Investment Company; Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation; and Arkady Dvorkovich, Chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation.

On the sidelines of the event, a symposium and panel discussion were held under the title "Interaction technologies...Innovation as a Means of Cooperation Between the UAE and Russia" with the participation of representatives of companies and government entities in both countries.

In addition, a photo exhibition on the history and civilisation of the UAE was organised.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Moscow Russia UAE Event Government

Recent Stories

Senate passes “Zainab Alert Bill”

1 minute ago

The Middle East Institute explores “Pathways to ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS holds international workshop on ‘Mechanism ..

10 minutes ago

NA Speaker says action to be taken against PTM lea ..

11 minutes ago

Bangladesh ODI rescheduled

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) XI bag baseball event

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.