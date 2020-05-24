Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission premiers tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) The second episode of 'Reach for the Stars' - documenting the UAE's extraordinary journey into space - will premier tomorrow, 25th May.

The 22-minute episode will air on National Geographic and National Geographic Abu Dhabi at 21:30 (KSA) and 22:30 (UAE).

Capturing the journey of UAE Astronauts Hazzaa Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, the documentary highlights their dreams and aspirations to become astronauts. The film also highlights the hundreds of hours of mental and physical training that enabled them to successfully complete the UAE’s historic mission to reach the International Space Station, ISS.

Celebrating the first Emirati Astronaut mission, the National Geographic film depicts Hazzaa Al Mansoori’s experience of arriving at the International Space Station and sheds light on his emotional journey back to Earth.

Showcasing how the dreams of a young boy growing up in a small desert town in Liwa turned to reality, the brand new documentary narrates the personal story of Hazzaa Al Mansoori, who achieved his long cherished goal of space travel, with sheer grit and determination.

"I have grown up with this dream of reaching the stars and I believe that everyone should look outside at night and dream about space. The night before the launch, I was really busy and could not sleep as I was really excited that I was going to space. Reaching the ISS was the proudest moment of my life and I am extremely proud that I accomplished the mission," says Al Mansoori.

Moreover, the film gives unique insights into how the UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s experience and special expertise in dealing with cutting-edge technology at the UAE military prepared him towards solving some of the most challenging and complex problems related to space.

"Space is really tough on humans and so I had to undergo a lot of physical training exercises, strengthening my muscles and being well equipped to handle everything as a back-up flight crew. The specialized training really helped me in adapting myself to all kinds of environments expected in space," said Al Neyadi.

The four-part documentary series was created as part of a partnership between National Geographic and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC.