Documenting the country’s history a priority: NA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2021 as ''Year of the 50th," as well as to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee, the National Archives (NA) stressed that documenting the country’s history has been its priority for many years.

This mission is being supported by the UAE’s leadership and the directives H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, who has been the guardian of the nation’s memory and the preserver of historic documents since the establishment of the NA in 1968, upon the directives of the Nation’s Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

On the occasion, Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Midfa, Secretary-General of the Federal Supreme Affairs Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, stated, "As we receive the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2021 as the country’s ‘50th Year,’ we promise our leadership that we will continue our efforts to shape a brighter future for the generations to come, as well as to preserve the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers and document the history of our great leaders, who are continuing the process of development and prosperity in the country.

"

"As the NA begins the next 50 years of the country’s journey, we are advancing confidently towards a better future for the generations to come and preserving the memory of a nation filled with achievements admired by the entire world. The NA is continuing to achieve the vision of the country’s leadership and is engaging in the process of comprehensive development. Under this framework, all NA officials and employees are committed to highlighting the traditional values of the past and the previous achievements that we are proud to document in the archives while making them available to all peoples, who can be proud of their glorious history. We are confident in the fact that our young citizens will meet their responsibilities and offer their innovative ideas for predicting the future and supporting the nation’s achievements," he added.