DoE, ADAFSA Cooperate On Data Sharing For Agriculture And Food Security Data Platform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) have signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) on cooperation and data sharing for the Agriculture and Food Security Data Platform in the emirate.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jawan, Chairman of the DoE. It was signed by Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the DoE, and Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA.

On this occasion, Al Rumaithi stated, “Collaboration with ADAFSA is a significant step toward building a robust data ecosystem that supports future policies in the fields of energy and agriculture. It also enables us to leverage artificial intelligence technologies to anticipate future developments and achieve sustainability."

Al Ameri said, "This partnership with the Department of Energy reaffirms our shared commitment to realising Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a sustainable and resilient food system that can address future challenges and enhance the emirate’s food security.

He added that the authority, through this agreement, aims to strengthen strategic cooperation—particularly in artificial intelligence and analytics—based on the critical role of integrated data in supporting decision-making and advancing food security and agricultural sustainability in Abu Dhabi.

Al Ameri noted, “The platform developed by the authority is a key pillar of this partnership. It provides accurate and comprehensive data that enables us to analyse challenges and develop innovative solutions. It also contributes to enhancing transparency and operational efficiency, thereby improving the quality of policies and services provided to farmers and investors in the agricultural sector."

