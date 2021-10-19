UrduPoint.com

DoE Highlights Its 'Energy And Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard' At GITEX

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 10:45 AM

DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard&#039; at GITEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has showcased the Department’s Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard – a new tool designed to help customers and stakeholders assess the energy and water use of locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, at GITEX Technology Week 2021.

Designed in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, the dashboard enables users to determine the amount of energy and water consumed in specific areas, with access provided to all DoE stakeholders, including residential customers, building owners and energy managers.

"The Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard is an important new tool that provides DoE stakeholders with the necessary awareness and information about electricity and water intensity in specific locations throughout Abu Dhabi and Al Ain," said Mohammad Juma bin Jarsh Al Falasi, DoE Under-Secretary.

The objective of the dashboard is to create a spatial visualisation of electricity and water use on the associated plots, sectors, areas, and regions and to track this use over time, he added. "Presenting information in a geospatial context in this manner provides clarity and accessibility, making the dashboard an important development for stakeholders keen to find out about how consumption patterns vary from place to place."

The Dashboard has been designed to empower the department's customer groups in different ways. Residential customers can visualise the electricity and water use performance of plots and buildings and start opting for better-performing units; building owners will see if there is a need to upgrade their properties with energy and water-efficient technology to increase their building’s performance; energy managers can take more targeted demand-side management actions for their projects and initiatives; and policymakers can better assess the impact of their energy and water efficiency policies and conservation measures.

DoE believes that the new tool will play a major role in implementing the Abu Dhabi Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalisation Strategy (DSM) 2030, which aims to reduce electricity consumption by 22 percent and water consumption by 23% within the next decade.

Al Falasi noted that the Dashboard will be instrumental in helping to ensure Abu Dhabi’s energy sustainability over the next 10 years and beyond by rationing energy consumption and raising efficiency, enhancing energy security by reducing dependence on external natural gas, and protecting the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conserving water DoE is participating at GITEX Technology Week 2021 under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority. The event sees the Authority displaying several of its initiatives to ration energy and water consumption, including its Socioeconomic Module that is being showcased alongside the Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Water Abu Dhabi Gas Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 b ..

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 billion

9 hours ago
 ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.