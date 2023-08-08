DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) has launched a project to enhance the safety of centralised liquid petroleum gas (LPG) systems in commercial and residential buildings within the emirate, in an initiative that is being carried out in collaboration with all relevant governmental entities.

The DoE is committed to boosting community safety, and safeguarding assets, in accordance with international best standards. In fulfillment of this pledge, an extensive survey initiative started in July, covering a six-month period, with a focus on approximately 2,800 buildings in Abu Dhabi.

During the inspection campaign, a comprehensive examination will be conducted on LPG gas filling arrangements, safety equipment, and gas systems inside buildings and their connected residential units.

This process will involve the use of devices designed to verify the integrity of storage tanks, detect gas leaks and identify any necessary safety related upgrades. Upon completion of field inspections, the DoE will issue a free Certificate of Conformity, valid for one year, to confirm the buildings' adherence to safety requirements for gas systems.

The approach to this campaign is to very quickly identify and rectify LPG safety related issues, such as achieving acceptable safety criteria and a Certificate of Conformity valid for one year for all buildings. Owners shall also be accountable for ensuring effective operation and maintenance of gas systems and annual inspections to achieve re-certification obligations under the new DoE regulations, or be subject to fines or legal proceedings.

Buildings’ owners and facilities’ managers will be notified of the inspection date at least one week in advance, allowing them to display public notices at building entrances. This ensures that tenants are aware of the process and can cooperate with inspectors by letting them in to check safety gas detection and connection arrangement are safe.

In addition, DoE is set to initiate a robust awareness drive via its media and social media channels. The campaign is designed to heighten consciousness about the criticality of safe installations of centralised LPG systems. This drive will also advocate for responsible behaviors and urge the reporting of any safety-related issues.

The campaign will employ methods such as issuing press releases, sharing photos and videos, distributing short text messages to property owners and occupants, and conducting direct liaison meetings with stakeholders and related entities.

DoE is currently collaborating with various government entities in Abu Dhabi to carry out this campaign effectively, including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), and Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre (ADCMC).