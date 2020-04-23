DoE launches campaign to showcase energy sector’s capacity and resilience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, has launched a new campaign titled "Our Commitment – Our Nation’s Power" to highlight the critical role the energy sector plays in supporting communities and in the continuity of key sectors and maintaining social and economic stability in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The campaign underlines the importance of the electricity and water sector in Abu Dhabi and of the security of supply to ensure stability for the emirate’s vital industries, in collaboration with the DoE’s strategic partners.

Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, "The campaign is in line with the efforts undertaken by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE to ensure stability for the community and all vital economic sectors, by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of power and water to all facilities and households.

"The campaign also raises the community’s awareness of the energy sector’s goals, which include improving their wellbeing while they are confined to their homes.

"

The DoE Chairman hailed workers at all water and energy facilities, who still have to go to work daily, thanking them for being on the front line to maintain uninterrupted energy supplies during these unprecedented conditions.

The ‘Our commitment – Our Nation’s Power’ campaign will highlight the energy sector’s digital capacity through social media platforms, to promote the use of digital smart services as a showcase of commitment to supporting remote working and the say at home directives, thus serving the UAE and safeguarding its best interests.

DoE offers integrated digital services through several channels, including the DoE corporate website, the Abu Dhabi Energy Services Platform, and the Abu Dhabi Government Services platform ‘Tamm’.

End users – be they individuals or facilities – can access the DoE’s digital services by registering on its website, or by using the smart digital ID feature (UAEPASS) and the smart access service to avail the services on the ‘Tamm’ platform.