UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DoE Launches Campaign To Showcase Energy Sector’s Capacity And Resilience

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:30 PM

DoE launches campaign to showcase energy sector’s capacity and resilience

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, has launched a new campaign titled "Our Commitment – Our Nation’s Power" to highlight the critical role the energy sector plays in supporting communities and in the continuity of key sectors and maintaining social and economic stability in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The campaign underlines the importance of the electricity and water sector in Abu Dhabi and of the security of supply to ensure stability for the emirate’s vital industries, in collaboration with the DoE’s strategic partners.

Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, "The campaign is in line with the efforts undertaken by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE to ensure stability for the community and all vital economic sectors, by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of power and water to all facilities and households.

"The campaign also raises the community’s awareness of the energy sector’s goals, which include improving their wellbeing while they are confined to their homes.

"

The DoE Chairman hailed workers at all water and energy facilities, who still have to go to work daily, thanking them for being on the front line to maintain uninterrupted energy supplies during these unprecedented conditions.

The ‘Our commitment – Our Nation’s Power’ campaign will highlight the energy sector’s digital capacity through social media platforms, to promote the use of digital smart services as a showcase of commitment to supporting remote working and the say at home directives, thus serving the UAE and safeguarding its best interests.

DoE offers integrated digital services through several channels, including the DoE corporate website, the Abu Dhabi Energy Services Platform, and the Abu Dhabi Government Services platform ‘Tamm’.

End users – be they individuals or facilities – can access the DoE’s digital services by registering on its website, or by using the smart digital ID feature (UAEPASS) and the smart access service to avail the services on the ‘Tamm’ platform.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Social Media UAE Abu Dhabi All Government Best

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

3 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

3 hours ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

4 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

4 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

4 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.