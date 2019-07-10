DoE’s visit to Japan underscores importance of knowledge exchange for efficient energy transition

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, led by Chairman, Awaidha Al Marar, is visiting Japan this week to share the emirate’s experience in developing the energy sector and to exchange expertise with the Japanese energy ministries and organisations.

During the visit, the DoE delegation will place particular focus on sustainability projects, demand-side management programmes and energy efficiency initiatives. The department’s representatives will also take part in the International Symposium on Water Supply Technology, held under the theme, "Water Supply Services and their Future: Reliable, Sustainable and Smart".

The agenda for the DoE’s visit, which concludes on 12th July, 2019, also includes meetings with the Japanese energy sector leaders at the Energy Conservation Centre for Japan; the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation; NGK Insulators Ltd; the NAS Battery Plant; the Marebuni Corporation; and the Kamisu power station.

Through its participation in the symposium, the DoE representatives will access the latest water supply technologies, discuss key challenges facing the supply sector in Japan and explore viable solutions, as well as find out more about the latest technologies in Japan’s energy sector.

The DoE’s meetings will introduce Japanese institutions to the latest developments in Abu Dhabi’s energy sector, as well as the Government’s plan for the diversification of energy sources and promoting renewable energy. They will also shed light on the emirate’s initiatives for the transition to clean energy, including the recent commercial opening of the Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Plant.

"As we continue to share our acclaimed practice and explore international experiences in water supply and energy efficiency and sustainability, we find Japan’s expertise in this field impressive. We have made tremendous progress over the years, cementing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position regionally and globally, and we are always keen to share knowledge and exchange expertise with influential global players, such as Japan, to bring momentum to our countries’ energy transition journey," Awaidha Al Marar said.