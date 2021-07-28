UrduPoint.com
DoF Announces International Conference On Public-private Partnership

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

DoF announces international conference on public-private partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Government’s Department of Finance (DoF) announced it will organise an international conference on public-private partnership from 10-11 October under the umbrella of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Titled the Dubai International Public-Private Partnership Conference, the event will help advance Dubai’s development strategy and raise its profile as a commercial and investment hub that plays a pivotal role in global economic growth.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of DoF, said: "The emirate’s unique model for partnership between the public and private sectors has been a crucial element in its rapid growth and infrastructure expansion over the past few decades. To be held under the patronage of the Crown Prince of Dubai, the Conference seeks to strengthen public-private sector synergies as part of efforts to enhance the emirate’s business environment and investment attractiveness. The highly-anticipated event will help further Dubai’s goal of becoming a leader in creating a PPP ecosystem that generates sustainable financing for advancing development.

Arif Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of the Planning and Public Budget Sector at DoF, said: "Project financing through a successful PPP ecosystem plays a vital role in accelerating infrastructure development in the emirate. The first conference of its kind in the region, the Dubai International Public-Private Partnership Conference will be a golden opportunity to stimulate dialogue between decision makers in the public and private sectors to explore potential partnership opportunities and promote innovative financing methods for PPP projects between local and international investors."

The event will bring together decision makers and officials from ministries, government entities, banks, and both local and international companies working in the fields of investment, contracting, consultancy and infrastructure development, according to Muna Ahmad Abdulla, Director of Capital Projects Division at DoF. "The conference will shed light on global and regional opportunities and challenges in the investment and financing of significant infrastructure projects. It will also demonstrate the importance of the role played by the PPP modality in achieving sustainability in project financing," said Abdulla.

