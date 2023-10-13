DoH Abu Dhabi announces Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as Centre of Excellence for Adult Cardiac Surgery

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2023 (WAM) – In continuation of its efforts to provide world-class healthcare services to members of its community and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for healthcare, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, announced Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Adult Cardiac Surgery (ACS).

The announcement ceremony was held at DoH’s headquarters, in the presence of Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, Dr. Jorge Guzman, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, as well as Dr. Mumtaz Khan, Chief of Staff and Interim Chief Medical Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, where Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was awarded the CoE plaque.

As a designated Adult Cardiac Surgery (ACS) CoE, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi offers a range of integrated cardiac surgery and structural heart disease interventions provided by a team of cardiologists who have extensive experience and include some of the world’s most reputable surgeons. In reflection of their world-leading services, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is home to dedicated cardiac surgery ICU facilities and cardiac operating rooms, which operate with the support of core services that include state-of-the-art multidisciplinary cardiovascular medicine, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and a cutting-edge structural heart programme.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, “The Centres of Excellence (CoE) programme is an integral part in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system as it translates the Department's efforts in elevating healthcare outcomes through increasing competitiveness across the sector. We are delighted to announce Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as a Centre of Excellence for Adult Cardiac Surgery (ACS), this comes in line with our priorities to continuously enhance the patients’ experience and provide the highest level of quality and efficiency in healthcare delivery according to international best practices and standards. We look forward to the continuous contributions from our partners with the aim of magnifying excellence sector-wide, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for healthcare.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said,“Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has established itself as a regional and global benchmark for complex care. With the help of cutting-edge technology, a multidisciplinary team of experts, and a patient-first philosophy, it continues to strengthen the leadership’s vision of providing world-class complex care to patients in the UAE and across the region. Recognitions like these further inspire our commitment to excellence and the M42 network will continue to work closely with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to create a sustainable, state-of-the-art healthcare ecosystem in the Emirate.”

Dr. Jorge Guzman, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said, “We at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi are delighted with our designation by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) as the Emirate’s Centre of Excellence in Adult Cardiac Surgery (ACS). Through this certification, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides high quality capabilities for the provision of a range of integrated cardiac surgery and structural heart disease interventions.”

Dr. Guzman added: “Together with our multidisciplinary teams in cardiology, vascular surgery, thoracic surgery, anaesthesia, critical care, and transplantation, we are well-equipped to offer world-class services for complex cardiac conditions. Consolidating advanced services at the Centre of Excellence will allow for the expansion of clinical, academic and teaching activities and help create the next generation of Emirati physicians keeping Abu Dhabi at the forefront of future innovation.”

CoEs are healthcare facilities that provide specialised programmes in particular medical areas, in line with best practices and highest quality standards. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is set to become a main destination for all patients for ACS treatment and services. It will provide patients with access to a wide range of treatment options and quality care in the field of ACS.

To further cement its position as the Emirate's CoE for ACS, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will drive research and education in the field of cardiac sciences. CoEs must meet the minimum standard requirements issued by DoH, which outline the necessary criteria and prerequisites for licensed healthcare facilities seeking to acquire the designation.