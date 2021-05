(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th May 2021 (WAM) - The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has announced the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available via walk-in at more than 100 vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi emirate.

The vaccine is available for all unvaccinated citizens and residents aged 12 and above.