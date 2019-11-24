UrduPoint.com
DoH - Abu Dhabi Launches ISTIJABA For Patient Emergency

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 07:30 PM

DoH - Abu Dhabi launches ISTIJABA for patient emergency

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH, has launched ISTIJABA emergency call centre for in-patients at the emirates’ healthcare facilities.

The Call Centre operates as a direct communications channel with DoH’s Medical Operations Command Centre, to respond to patients’ emergency requests promptly.

Patients at Abu Dhabi healthcare facilities can reach out to ISTIJABA call centre via the toll-free number 8001717, for any emergency requests including; urgent medical checkup or diagnosis, requirement of a medical bed for critical conditions, rare or critical care medicine specialists, rare blood type requirement and other urgent medical support.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Al Hameli, Under-Secretary of DoH, said, "The announcement is part of DoH’s ongoing efforts to spur further development of healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand in Abu Dhabi.

ISTIJABA is as a platform that provides world-class emergency support for patients at Abu Dhabi healthcare facilities."

"DoH’s team will classify the requests received through ISTIJABA, and will channel them to the Medical Operations Command Centre. The latter operates around the clock, and in coordination with various health facilities in the emirate, to elevate patient experience and facilitate access to appropriate emergency services," Al Hameli added.

DoH encourages Abu Dhabi residents to benefit from ISTIJABA call centre for any urgent medical support. Non-urgent inquiries and feedback are welcomed by the Abu Dhabi Government contact centre.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi last year approved a new standard for emergency departments, according to which the emergency departments of public and private hospitals in the emirate of Abu Dhabi are classified into two categories: Emergency Section and Urgent Care Centre.

