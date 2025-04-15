DoH, ADIO, GSK collaborate on Multi-omics Research Institute in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) During Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GSK, global biopharmaceutical leader, to collaborate on a Multi-omics Research Institute in Abu Dhabi.

This transformative collaboration aims to accelerate oncology-focused genomic science and precision medicine, enhancing diversification and global representation in genomic research to improve cancer patient outcomes.

Multi-omics is a research approach that studies different biological molecules, such as genes, RNA, proteins, and metabolites, to understand how they interact in an organism. By combining data from these various areas, scientists can gain a more complete view of biological processes and improve insights into health and disease.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Sir Jonathan Symonds, Chairman of GSK and Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President and General Manager of Gulf Countries at GSK, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and Hesham A. Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, Research & Development at GSK.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi said, “Aligned with our vision to create one of the world’s most intelligent healthcare systems, we are committed to utilising advanced technologies and scientific research to propel precision medicine and tailored therapies for communities globally. The multi-omics institute will enable the generation of high-quality omics data, supporting the development of pioneering healthcare solutions. This initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for life sciences and our commitment to international collaborations that drive preventative initiatives and oncology drug discovery.

”

By leveraging Abu Dhabi’s cutting-edge biotechnology and genomics infrastructure, this multinational initiative will embed early-stage discovery research within the UAE for the first time, fostering scientific innovation in oncology and enhancing diversity in genomic research to ultimately benefit cancer patients.

Badr Al-Olama said, “The launch of a multi-omics research institute marks a defining step in Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a global centre for health innovation. By embedding discovery-stage science into our ecosystem, we are supporting critical oncology research while reinforcing the emirate’s leadership in health innovation, biotechnology, and precision medicine. Driven by a commitment to scientific excellence and cross-sector partnerships, this collaboration will translate research into long-term value, not only for Abu Dhabi, but for the future of global healthcare.”

Dr. Hesham Abdullah said, “This MoU is an important step toward our shared ambition of leveraging the scientific excellence in the middle East region to generate multi-omic data that enhances translational research capabilities and accelerates oncology drug discovery. Public-private collaborations like this are crucial to improving our understanding of the biology of disease so we can make important treatment advancements for patients with cancer here in the UAE and around the globe.”

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.

Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.