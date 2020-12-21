DoH announces classification results of distinguished healthcare facilities for 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced that following an evaluation based on the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Index ‘Muashir’, no fewer than 44 healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi received a rating of between two and five diamonds.

This classification reflects DoH’s commitment to maintaining excellence in providing innovative healthcare services in line with international quality standards, helping to elevate the patient experience and achieve the highest levels of satisfaction.

According to the Muashir Quality Index, two healthcare facilities were awarded five diamonds for their performance in 2019, which counts as Outstanding; five healthcare facilities were ranked as Exceptional with a four diamond rating; 31 health facilities were adjudged to be Excellent with a score of three diamonds; and six health facilities achieved the Very Good category by being awarded a score of two diamonds.

The classification exercise did not include either recently opened facilities or those that are temporarily or permanently closed were not included in the classification.

Commenting on the scores, Dr. Jamal Alkaabi, Acting Undersecretary of DoH, said, "Providing easy access to high quality and outstanding healthcare services to all members of the community is at the core of achieving a healthier Abu Dhabi. The results of Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Index ‘Muashir’ have proven that maintaining the highest quality standards across all healthcare facilities is fundamental to the provision of distinguished healthcare services that prioritise patient health and well-being above all.

"

"These results are not a coincidence, but rather a testimony to the healthcare facilities’ excellence and tireless efforts to continue providing the best for our patients in the emirate and abroad."

The Abu Dhabi Healthcare Quality Index ‘Muashir’ aims to highlight distinguished healthcare facilities that provide healthcare services of exceptional quality to Abu Dhabi’s residents, in line with the Diamonds Rating System. ‘Muashir’ is the first-of-its-kind in the region in terms of comprehensiveness and quality, acting as an extension of the "JAWDA" programme launched by DoH in 2014 to measure the level of the quality of health services provided by the emirate’s healthcare facilities. ‘Muashir’ focuses on nine key pillars, namely: clinical care outcomes, quality assurance certificates, compliance with healthcare regulation, workplace safety, correct claims procedures, addressing feedback from patients, patient happiness, staff happiness, and research and innovation.

The results of distinguished healthcare facilities’ classification for 2019 can be viewed at https://doh.gov.ae/en/resources/muashir